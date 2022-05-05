New York Man Accused of Ripping Off Many Hudson Valley Banks

Turns out a man accused of driving drunk in Newburgh was wanted for allegedly stealing around $15,000 from banks across the Hudson Valley.

Early Saturday morning, New York State Police from Orange County stopped a 2010 Acura TL on Washington Street in the City of Newburgh for an alleged violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

New York State Police allege that 28-year-old Nicholas Palm from the City of Newburgh was impaired by alcohol. On April 30, 2022, at approximately 4:43 a.m. New York State Police from Montgomery arrested the 28-year-old City of Newburgh driver for Driving While Intoxicated.

During Palm’s arrest, troopers learned that he was under investigation for multiple fraudulent charges at numerous branches of Hudson Valley Credit Union, officials say.

Newburgh Man Accused of Ripping Off Hudson Valley Credit Union

"Palm made multiple withdrawals and purchases from his account from February to March. The deposits he made were fraudulent which resulted in a loss of over $14,800 to the credit union," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Palm was also charged with grand larceny in the third degree. He was remanded to Orange County Jail to await arraignment.

