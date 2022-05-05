A Hudson Valley non-profit organization is sharing unfortunate news.

Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County is a small part of a huge organization. Many are familiar with the work Habitat for Humanity does in building houses for those in need. Their website explains it best when they say "Dutchess County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions."

The organization was founded on the thought that everyone should have a safe place to live.

Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

Unfortunately, Dutchess Habitat has shared this week that some of its materials were stolen. According to a social media post a temporary ramp, 2 lawnmowers, several lawn tools, and valuable scrap metal that were collected from fundraising efforts to be used for future projects were allegedly stolen.

The temporary ramp has been used for the last several years to transport members to and from doctor's appointments. Dutchess Habitat wrote in a caption on Instagram:

Our temporary ramp has served as an immediate solution to families unable to bring loved ones home form the hospital or bring them to Doctors appointments. To date this ramp, has served 5 families and is scheduled to be installed this month in another homes. We depend on this ramp to serve our community and our families.

The town of Poughkeepsie Police have been notified and are currently asking anyone with information to contact them as they investigate.

To learn more about how you can help Dutchess County Habitat for Humanity visit them online at HabitatDutchess.org.

