You could be driving one of New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels', the most stolen cars of the year.

National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,

Every year, the NICB sifts through data about vehicle thefts around the country to come up with its list. In the United States, the top 5 most stolen wheels for 2021 were,

(The Year Indicates the Model Year Most Often Stolen)

5. Toyota Camry 2007 - 17,270 Thefts

4. Honda Accord 1997 - 30,274 Thefts

3. Honda Civic 2000 - 31,673 Thefts

2. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 2006 - 47,999

1. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 2004 - 48,206

The NICB says that vehicle thefts increased by 8 percent in 2021 (compared to 2020).

David Glawe, President and CEO of NICB said,

Used car values are at historical highs. We have seen a nearly 35% increase in used car values over the last two years due to supply chain issues and inflation. Stolen cars can be shipped overseas and resold or broken down for valuable used car parts here in the U.S.

You might think that the list of the most stolen vehicles is full of luxury cars, but that's not actually the case.

These Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State For 2021:

10. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 2019 - 310 Thefts

9. Toyota Corolla 2021 - 338 Thefts

8. Ford Econoline E250 2006 - 362 Thefts

7. Ford Econoline E350 2006 - 377 Thefts

6. Nissan Altima 2020 - 473 Thefts

5. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2019 - 501 Thefts

4. Honda Civic 2020 - 557 Thefts

3. Toyota Camry 2016 - 578 Thefts

2. Honda CR-V 2020 - 735 Thefts

1. Honda Accord 2018 - 923 Thefts

