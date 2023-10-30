This Color Car Gets The Most Speeding Tickets In New York State

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

What color car gets the most speeding tickets across New York State?

First off, it's important to remember that the color of a car itself does not determine whether it will receive a speeding ticket. Factors like speed, driving behavior, and adherence to traffic laws are obviously the major factors first. Cops aren't pulling you over for speeding just because your car is yellow or blue.

The likelihood of getting a speeding ticket depends on various factors: your driving habits, the road conditions, local law enforcement practices, and your speed relative to the posted speed limits. To avoid getting speeding tickets, it's important to drive responsibly and within the speed limits.

With all of that stated, do certain cars or drivers get pulled over more?

According to American Auto Insurance, the vehicle color that gets pulled over more than any other color is actually white:

However, red does come in second place. Gray and silver round out the list, taking the third and fourth spots, respectively. The false notion about police officers pulling over red cars most often comes from the idea that red is a more eye-catching color and easier for police to spot."

For almost 10 consecutive years, white has been the most popular car color. So, when you literally add that factor in, it makes sense that the color you see most often on the road is also the color that gets pulled over the most.

One study found that the sporty Subaru WRX is one of the most ticketed cars on the road. The same study found that the Scion FR-S came in second, and the Volkswagen GTI came in third."

Do you think there is any truth to this in New York State?

