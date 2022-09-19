Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley

A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.

Car Stolen From Clarkstown Found By Suffern Police

Video surveillance captured the suspect, who officers identified. When police arrived at the suspect's home there was a different car parked in the driveway. The car was reported stolen out of the Town of Clarkstown on Sept. 12 and the license plate on the vehicle was stolen from a different car, police say.

The unnamed suspect was arrested later that day following an investigation by the Suffern Police Department Detective Bureau. The suspect was charged with grand larceny and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

The suspect was released after being processed.

Teen Accused of Stealing Another Car in Rockland County, New York

The next day, on Wednesday, the Mahwah Police Department from New Jersey was pursuing a car that was heading into Rockland County. After police stopped the vehicle, police learned the car was stolen from Monsey in the Town of Ramapo.

The driver was the same 19-year-old man who was released by police for allegedly stealing a car on Tuesday. The teen was arrested by the Suffern Police Department for a second time and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

The Ramapo Police Department charged the teen with grand larceny, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Teen Wanted Out Of New Jersey

The teen also had two newly issued warrants from New Jersey, police say.

He was arraigned in Airmont Justice Court as a Fugitive From Justice for the newly issued warrants and remanded to Rockland County Jail.

