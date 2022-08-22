Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’

Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide.

On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.

Police Respond To 'Suicide' in Town of Newburgh, New York

On August 10, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to Willella Place in the Town of Newburgh, for a reported “man down”. Officers arrived and found a 38-year-old man, later identified as Edgar Stone of Philipsburg PA, lying in the driveway with significant injuries.

Witnesses on the scene advised officers that Stone fell or jumped from the roof in an attempted suicide, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Officers noticed a ladder that was placed on the roof of the house. Stone was transported by Town of Newburgh EMS to St. Luke’s in Newburgh, where he was subsequently flown to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

Police Determine Man Did Not Try To Commit Suicide in Orange County, New York, Was Assaulted

As Stone remained in critical condition in the hospital, detectives determined Stone did not fall or jump from the roof and he was in fact assaulted, police say.

Hudson Valley Father Dies From Injuries

Stone succumbed to his injuries sustained during the assault on August 14. Detectives immediately began investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department said Stone is from Pennsylvania, but according to his Facebook, the 38-year-old father most recently lived in Newburgh, New York.

2 From Plattekill, New York, 2 From Newburgh Charged With Manslaughter

"Over the course of the next few days through several interviews, physical evidence gathered and numerous other lead's, Detectives charged four subjects in connection with the homicide," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated. "Assisting in the ongoing investigation are the NYS Police, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force FBI, City of Newburgh Police Drone Unit, Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center and the Orange County District Attorneys Office."

Police arrested 27-year-old David C. Quaglietta, Samantha A. Mitzner, 36, both from Plattekill, New York, as well as 23-year-old Danaya M. Matychak and 41-year-old Marica L. Strang, both from Newburgh, New York. All four were charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

The police did not release details about how the investigation led to the charges or a possible motive.

