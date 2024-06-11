Former New York Cop Killed Four Missing Men In Hudson Valley
A former Hudson Valley police officer was finally sentenced for his role in the murders of four missing men.
Nicholas Tartaglione a former cop in Pawling, Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced on Monday.
4 Men Go Missing After Visiting Chester Diner In 2016
In April 2023, he was found guilty in connection to the murders of four men in Orange County.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Missing Men Found Dead, Buried On Property Owned By New York Cop
After finding the bodies at Tartaglione's Orange County property police described the property as a "burial site."
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Former Hudson Valley Cop Sentenced
On Monday, a judge sentenced Tartaglione to four consecutive life sentences. Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty.
Lawyer Plans To Appeal
Tartaglione's lawyer plans to appeal the conviction and wants a new trial.
Tartaglione recently sent a letter to the judge in his case and said he had no part in the murders of the victims.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
He also alleges a key prosecution witness lied during his trial.
The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State
Keep Reading: