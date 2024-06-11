Former New York Cop Killed Four Missing Men In Hudson Valley

A former Hudson Valley police officer was finally sentenced for his role in the murders of four missing men.

Nicholas Tartaglione a former cop in Pawling, Mount Vernon, Yonkers and Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced on Monday.

4 Men Go Missing After Visiting Chester Diner In 2016

In April 2023, he was found guilty in connection to the murders of four men in Orange County.

Missing Men Found Dead, Buried On Property Owned By New York Cop

After finding the bodies at Tartaglione's Orange County property police described the property as a "burial site."

Former Hudson Valley Cop Sentenced

On Monday, a judge sentenced Tartaglione to four consecutive life sentences. Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty.

Lawyer Plans To Appeal

Tartaglione's lawyer plans to appeal the conviction and wants a new trial.

Tartaglione recently sent a letter to the judge in his case and said he had no part in the murders of the victims.

He also alleges a key prosecution witness lied during his trial.

