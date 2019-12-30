Flu Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State at Alarming Rates

Doctors are warning the flu is spreading at alarming rates in the local area and across the Empire State.

For the four straight week influenza activity level has been categorized as geographically widespread in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health. There were 5,301 laboratory-confirmed influenza reports, a 62 percent increase over last week. The previous week saw a 77 percent increase in confirmed cases of the flu in New York.

There were no influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this week. There has been one influenza-associated pediatric death reported this season.

Every Hudson Valley county besides Columbia County has had at least one confirmed case of the flu this season. In the past week, 108 Orange County residents were diagnosed with the flu.

Doctors across the state say it's not too late to get a flu shot