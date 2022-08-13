Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.

A beautiful, flower filled orchard is hosting a festival in the Hudson Valley.

What flower would you consider to be the happiest? Sunflowers are bright and cheery, they're a perfect gift to give someone or even experience for yourself. Imagine having the opportunity to be in sunflower fields for a day?

Barton Orchards is hosting their 4th annual sunflower festival in Poughquag, NY.

This family run orchard brightens up the Hudson Valley every year. You may have spotted a picture of their sunflower fields on social media or had the chance to experience it for yourself. Barton Orchards are known for many things but most importantly, for being a 175 apple orchard that also has a vegetable farm on site. From a hayrides, to their famous apple cider donuts, an adventure in the sunflower field, a trip to their petting zoo and an air conditioned tap room, there's something for everyone in the family. There will also be live music on site.

Did someone say Slip n' Slide?

The Slip n' Slide will be open, weather permitting. In their air conditioned tap room, there's a wide variety of local craft beer, wines and ciders to try. Food options are available on site and be sure to stop by their craft vendors booths to stock up on some goodies. They also have a farm market that has produce and local products to purchase.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Barton Orchards has over 100,000 sunflowers to see.

There are around 100,000 sunflowers to see, cut your own and grab some Instagram worthy shots. Barton Orchards is also dog friendly, be sure to bring your fur baby with you as well.

Have you ever been to a sunflower field before? Share pictures with us below!

