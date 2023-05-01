So as you can imagine with all the rain we have had over the past few days many of our local roadways in the Hudson Valley are flooding. It seems to be a slow process but due to the fact that rain is in the forecast until Friday, there is a good chance that the current flooding could get worse.

Earlier this evening I decided to take a ride to a spot just outside the Village of New Paltz that has a tendency to flood when we get the type of rain we have had since Friday in our area. Yesterday I traveled on Route 299 just West of New Paltz. It was early evening and but you could already see the ditches along the fields from Libertyville Road to the Carmine Liberta Bridge were forming large pools of water.

Springtown Road Closed Due to Flooding in New Paltz, New York

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

I had seen on social media that part of the road had been closed West of New Paltz as you head out of the Village. Springtown Road which people use to go over the Shawanguck Ridge to get to High Falls and other towns had been reported closed and sure enough, when I got out to the flats I could see that the water was rising.

PC; PQ PC; PQ loading...

This area is in a flood plain so it is no surprise that it floods often. The question this time much like when it floods twice in the Fall of 2021 is when will the water recede? The area underwater is both farmland and a popular walking trail called the R2R (River to Ridge Trail).

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

SEE Also: Route 299 West of New Paltz Closed Due to Flood Twice in 2021

The forecast is calling for more rain including thunderstorms possibly tomorrow afternoon. The chance for rain goes through Friday so there is a good chance that this area may stay flooded through the weekend.

Google Google loading...

Getting around the flooded roadways is possible but it often takes travelers way out of their way. Still, it is better to take the extra time to go around through Rosendale or over the Ridage on 44/55 rather than risk getting stuck in the flooded roadway.

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

It is encouraging to see that Wallkill View Farm Market is not flooded at this time. Hopefully, they will be spared from the rising waters.

Get our free mobile app

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

One Of New Paltz Most Historic Homes is For Sale

Own One Of the Oldest Houses in New York Own not just a piece of Hudson Valley history but own a piece of American history. For the first time ever The Major Jacob Hasbrouck Jr. House in New Paltz, New York is being offered for sale. Up until now, it has only been occupied by the family, direct descendants of Major Hasbrouck.

Restaurants with the Best Outdoor Dining in New Paltz, New York