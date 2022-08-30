Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area.

Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.

What construction will be happening in Fishkill?

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works will be replacing the bridge on Washington Avenue over Fishkill Creek. This is the bridge that is at the intersection of Maple Street and Petticoat Lane. It's going to be great to see the new bridge when it's completed.

When will the construction be going on?

According to the Town of Fishkill Police Department Facebook Page, the construction is expected to start on September 6th. The post also mentions that it's expected to start then, but it's not 100% confirmed.

What will the new bridge bring to Fishkill?

The good news is that there will be no road closures and residents can still use the older bridge during the construction process. The new bridge will be built adjacent to the older one and will include a wider size and sidewalks on both sides of it.

The new bridge is expected to be ready for the summer of 2023.

