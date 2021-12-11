Dine Fireside at These Cozy Hudson Valley Restaurants

Tis the season for everything warm and bright.

During the winter months, I truly enjoy being cozy, drinking warm beverages and taking time in my schedule to unwind and slow down. Unlike the Spring and Summer, there aren't many places to go outdoors and if you wanted to, you would have to bundle up.

I enjoy sitting outdoors when dining at a restaurant or bar. Since Winter is approaching this month, the only option is to be inside unless there are heaters or a fire pit outside.

The idea of being at a restaurant with the fireplace on and sipping on one of your favorite cocktails can be a highlight of the winter months.

Here are a few places within the Hudson Valley that you can dine fireside.

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery

Located at the historic Montgomery Mills property, there's a lot to experience here. On the outside, there are tables with heaters and a fireplace. The Wallkill River also runs behind the facility. Indoors, you can expect to have a table next to the cozy fireplace while enjoying your food, cocktails or wine.

You can view their menu here.

Arrowood Farms, Accord

There are two different locations for Arrowood, the farm and outpost. Located on the farm grounds, there is a section referred to as, The Apiary. This name stems from the bees that pollinate the farmland. This specialty menu highlights the ingredients that are grown on site and locally. Visit this location for dinner, drinks, events and occasions. Warm up by their relaxing fireplace in the Apiary section.

Find out more here.

Nu Cavu Restaurant, Wallkill

Located on the same grounds as an airport, there's a variety of things to do and see here. The menu mainly has an Italian selection with a full bar. There is also live music on certain nights. Their large, rustic dining room has a cozy feel to it especially near the fireplace. This would be perfect for a date, night out with friends or a family gathering. They recommend making a reservation before arrival.

View their mouth watering menu here.

Where are some places in the Hudson Valley that you like to dine fireside? Would you visit any of these restaurants? Share with us below and stay warm!

