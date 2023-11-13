Fiery Crash On New York State Thruway Kills Upstate New York Man

A tractor-trailer became fully engulfed in flames on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police are investigating a deadly tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway in the Lower Hudson Valley.

State Police Respond to a Fatal Commercial Vehicle Accident on I-87 in the Village of Tarrytown

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, New York State Police responded to I-87 northbound in the village of Tarrytown for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

When troopers arrived, a tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on the northbound side of I-87 in Tarrytown, police say.

Clifton Park, New York Man Killed In Crash In Westchester County On New York State Thruway

Police believe the driver, identified as 53-year-old Richard Simmons of Clifton Park, left the Thruway just before the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and hit a guide rail as well as a storage building.

Simmons was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. He was the sole occupant of the tractor-trailer.

Cause Of Fatal Crash Unknown

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted by the NYS Thruway Authority, Tarrytown, Nyack, and Central Nyack Fire Departments along with Tarrytown Volunteer EMS and Greenburgh EMS.

