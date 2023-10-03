Feds Will Soon Takeover Your Phone, TV In New York State, Briefly

Officials are warning New York State residents that in the near future the feds are going to take over your phone, TV and radio.

Get ready. Your cell phone, radio, and television will be impacted.

Nationwide Test To Impact New York State Residents

FEMA is planning to conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on Wednesday, October 4.

The tests are set for 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 4. If by chance the test is postponed a back-up testing date is set for the following week on Oct. 4.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones.

"This will be the third nationwide test, but the second test to all cellular devices. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset," FEMA stated in a press release, obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the seventh nationwide EAS test, officials note.

Test Messages Will be Sent to All TVs, Radios and Cell Phones In New York State

Cellphones across New York State will receive a text message along with a "unique tone and vibrations." The message will read:

THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.

The alert is expected to be sent out at 2:20 p.m., but it may take up to 30 minutes for the alert to be sent to all phones.

"During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message," FEMA said.

1 Minute Message on TV Or Radio In New York

People listening to the radio or watching TV in New York around 2:20 p.m. on Oct 4 will hear a 1-minute message. The message will state:

This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

The message is similar to the regular monthly test, officials note. The message will hit radios and TVs between 2:20 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

Reason For Tests In New York State

FEMA says the reason for the test is:

The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11.

