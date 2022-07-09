Featured Roles Needed for “Sweethearts” Shooting Around New York

(DISCLAIMER: THESE ROLES ARE FOR SAG-AFTRA UNION MEMBERS ONLY)

It is absolutely an awesome experience to work on a film set. I'm still so excited that I worked on the Pretty Little Liars, Original Sin set, and that the show is coming out at the end of this month. Now, I only worked as a background actor and stand-in for that show, but Everyset is looking for actors to fill in featured roles. Yes, we are talking about roles with names and some lines. To what extent, I'm not sure, but there are multiple roles up for grabs for the movie "Sweethearts," which is filming in New Jersey.

Roles Available

Tyler's Girlfriend Covid Test on July 11th, Work on July 13th in Mahwah New Jersey Age: 18-25 Additional Notes: This role simulating sexual intercourse but no nudity. Everything would be done under the covers.

Attractive Teacher's Assistant Covid Test on July 13th, Work on July 15th in Mahwah New Jersey Age: 25-35 Additional Notes: Similar to Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up."

Dining Hall Employees Covid Test on July 15th, Work on July 18th in Mahwah, New Jersey Age: 40-60

Background w/ Car, Years 2000-2006 No Red or White Cars, must be in good condition Covid Test on July 18th, Work on July 20th in Mahwah, New Jersey Age: Any

Kissing Couples Covid Test on July 20th, Work on July 21st in Newark, New Jersey Age: 18-25 All sexualities welcome, couples welcome along with individuals okay to kiss a random person No severe cat allergies for the scene will feature cats

Grumpy Professor Covid Test on July 21st, Work on July 22nd in Newark, New Jersey Age: 55+, Caucasian, male Similar to George RR Martin No severe cat allergies for the scene will feature cats

Woman Giving Weird Look Covid Test on July 27th, Work on July 29th in Cranford, New Jersey Age: 40s-50s, Caucasian, female

Bouncer Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Patterson, New Jersey Age: 30s-40s, male Above 6ft, sturdy build

Sam's Friends Covid Test on July 29th, Work on August 1st and 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey Age: 18-22 Smart, studious type

Alec's Friends Covid Test on July 31st, Work on August 2nd in Paterson, New Jersey Age: 20-25 Additional Notes: Must be okay to smoke fake cigarettes/joints



