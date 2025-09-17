Cookware In New York Could Be Secretly Poisoning Your Family

The FDA warns that some cookware sold in New York may leach lead into food, posing serious health risks, especially to children and pregnant people.

The FDA is warning that more cookware products "may leach lead into food when used for cooking or food storage."

More Cookware May Leach Lead Into Food

The FDA is adding three more cookware products to its warning list after testing showed these products might lead to foodborne illness.

"Retailers should not sell and consumers should not use certain cookware because of their potential to leach lead into food when cooking," the FDA states.

Additional items may be added as the collection and testing of cookware products continue.

Do Not Use Or Sell

Officials say that some imported aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, products, can release dangerous levels of lead when used for cooking or food storage.

"Young children, women of child-bearing age, and those who are breastfeeding may be at higher risk for potential adverse events after eating food cooked using these products," the FDA warns.

Products Identified

Tiger White Kadai/Karahi" Purchased at Mannan Supermarket, Canton, NY

Silver Horse Aluminium Mathar Kadai and Milk Pan: Purchased at Patel Brothers, Schaumburg, IL. Manufactured in Plainview, New York.

JK Vallabhdas Aluminium Kadai: Purchased at India Bazaar, Hoffman Estates, IL

Health Risks Of Lead

Lead is toxic at any level. There is no known safe level of exposure, officials say.

Even small amounts can affect learning, IQ, and behavior in children.

Higher exposure can cause headaches, stomach pain, vomiting, and neurological issues.

