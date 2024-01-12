Large Reward For Woman Who Disappeared From Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley family needs your help. The FBI is offering a large reward.

A large reward is now being offered as the search continues for a missing Hudson Valley woman. She's been missing since 2017.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

FBI Offers $10,000 for Info About a Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Known To Frequent Orange And Sullivan Counties

Police say she's known to hang out in Sullivan and Orange counties. She was known to frequent areas in Middletown and Monticello, police say.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"Anyone with information about Shaniece Harris, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call the FBI New York Office at (212) 384-1000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the FBI states.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Many New York children who disappeared during the holidays remain missing. See the list below:

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.