A New York priest is accused of sharing sexual texts with a 15-year-old from the Lower Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI announced the arrest of 65-year-old Francis Hughes, a Queens priest, for allegedly receiving images of child pornography via text from a 15-year-old in Westchester County.

“The allegations against Francis Hughes are chilling and frightening to any parent. A person who, by the nature of his profession, is presumed to be trustworthy allegedly victimized a child. Thanks to the FBI, Hughes now faces a serious federal charge," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

On Feb. 16, Hughes began texted a 15-year-old boy, officials say. According to the complaint filed in White Plains federal court, during the conversation, the teen sent Hughes three images of the teen's penis.

“Yummmmm I will suck you so much” and “Make you cum," Hughes responded, according to the complaint.

Hughes told the boy he was a part-time college professor and a counselor, officials say.

Officials believe there may be more victims of this alleged conduct. If you have information to report, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“We expect adults, especially those in positions of trust like Francis Hughes, to protect our children, not victimize them. Sadly, these allegations demonstrate there are still predators out there who abuse this trust," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said.

Hughes of Glendale was charged with one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

CHECK IT OUT: Here Are the 77 Most '70s Things About 1977