The search continues for a former teacher who's been missing under "suspicious circumstances" for over two weeks.

Jessica Lopez, 36, was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 at the Windsor Motel on Rt 9W in the Town of New Windsor. She hasn't been seen or heard from since. Lopez's family says it's very out of character of her to be at the motel

Police previously said Lopez was last seen during the evening hours of Nov. 1 near her vehicle outside of her home on Dubois Street in the City of Newburgh. Her car was found days later in the Town of Newburgh. On Nov. 1, Lopez was at the Chili's in Newburgh. Her friend drove her to her home in the City of Newburgh where she got into her car.

Lopez’s silver 2005 Toyota Camry, NY Registration JDC9597, was found at Showtime Cinema on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. Police are now asking for the community’s help in determining where her vehicle traveled on Sunday, Nov. 3 before it was parked at Showtime Cinema. Anyone who may have seen Lopez’s vehicle between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, is asked to contact police. Photos of her car can be seen below.

Police and Lopez's family are also urging local businesses and homeowners to review their security camera footage during this timeframe to see if her vehicle happens to be captured on video.

"I need help from the community if you have any surveillance cameras, please look at your footage," Lopez's brother wrote on Facebook. "I beg you, please look out for that car on your camera footage. If you happen to see the car on camera please contact the New Windsor Police (845) 565-7000, I’m just trying to bring my sister back home."

Lopez's family and community members held multiple search parties on Friday.