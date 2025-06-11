Father’s Day Just Got More Expensive — Especially In New York

New Yorkers are going all-out for Father’s Day — and the average shopper is spending way more than you’d think. Here's what’s flying off the shelves.

Americans are expected to spend $24 billion this year for Father's Day.

Record Amount Of Father's Day Spending Predicted

According to the National Retail Federation, $24 billion in Father's Day spending would be a record, and is up 7 percent from last year.

About 75 percent of people surveyed said they plan to celebrate Father's Day in some capacity on Sunday, June 15.

Consumers Plan to Spend an Average of $232 on Father's Day This Year

RetailMeNot tells Hudson Valley Post consumers plan to spend an average of $232 on Father's Day this year. That's actually down from $232 per shopper in 2024.

RetailMeNot polled over 1,000 American adults to learn about their spending plans for Father's Day and gift choices.

Top Gift Choices

Below are the top gift choices.

Gift cards: 31%

Greeting cards or letters: 28%

Food and beverages (at home): 25%

Food and beverages (at a restaurant/bar): 24%

Clothing, including shoes and accessories: 22%

Home improvement and gardening (e.g., drills, tool set, potting soil): 17%

Handmade/DIY gift: 14%

Sports, fitness, and outdoor recreation (e.g., baseball gloves, fishing gear, camping supplies): 14%

Home appliances (e.g., slow cooker, grill): 12%

Media to own (e.g., books, movies, games): 12%

