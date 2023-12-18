24-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck on Sullivan County Road
The identifies of those involved in an accident that took place on Wednesday, December 13, leaving one woman dead, have been shared.
At approximately 4:00pm on Wednesday December 13, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an indent in the Town of Callicoon. Upon arrival to North Branch Callicoon Center Road, officers found that a woman had been fatally struck by a truck.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has shared the details of the incident, identifying the woman stuck by the 2012 Chevrolet Pickup truck as Eva Jacobs, age 24, of Odenberg New York.
The driver of the vehicle has also been identified, 68-year-old James Kavarnos of Callicoon Center.
Driver Administered First Aid Following Sullivan County Accident
Witnesses to the December 13th incident informed police that the victim had allegedly darted out into the roadway prior to the collision.
Police reports indicate that the driver of the pick up truck, Kavarnos, stopped and rendered first aid to Jacobs following the accident. He was given a field sobriety test following the accident, and passed, and was issued no tickets.
In addition to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, North Branch and Callicoon Fire Departments, Jeffersonville EMS, and the New York State Police also responded to the scene.
The 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sullivan County Coroner, and reports indicate that an investigation continues.
