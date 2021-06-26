Hudson Valley farm hands are needed for an upcoming project in Dutchess County next week, but this isn't your run of the mill farming opportunity.

For years now the Hudson Valley has been home to major motion pictures and HBO television series. It seems like every week there's a headline about a movie shooting in a popular part of town or an A-list celebrity is spotted checking out a small local Hudson Valley business.

We should probably start getting used to it, since after all we are Hollywood on the Hudson...and there's a movie studio moving in to Orange County.

With all these big productions in the area comes huge job opportunities. From working behind the scenes on the film, to catering and even getting cast as a background actor.

A new Hulu show called Life & Beth has been filming in the area and has been putting out casting calls for the past few weeks for unique castings. For instance they were looking for a fairground location to film at and earlier this week they were casting babies for a party scene.

According to HV Post, there is currently a casting call out for "Farm Hand Types" for filming in Staatsburg on June 28th, 2021. They are also casting Farmers Market Patrons as well as Parent with Kids for filming in the Red Hook area on Tuesday June 29th, 2021.

If you're interested, you can fill out the form for the Roman Candle casting company and get more information through HV Post on Facebook or through their website.

