Explore Ruins and Hidden History in the Woods of Staatsburg, NY

Hidden in the trees of Staatsburg's Mills-Norrie State Park are gorgeous ruins of the Hudson Valley past.

Explore Hidden Ruins and History of Mills-Norrie State Park

Now, the Staatsburg State Historical Site is giving those interested in exploring a deeper look into the ruins and the history behind them. The History Hidden in the Woods guided hike is a 90-minute, 1.5-mile hike, around the grounds of Mills-Norrie State Park that will lead hikers " through the park, exploring the history of three historic estates: from Staatsburgh’s founding as a gentleman’s farm in the 1700s to the development of The Point and Stonehurst estates in the 19th century"

The History Hidden in the Woods tour has a handful of dates available on the weekends, which start on May 13th and run through Friday, June 30th. You can book now on Staatsburg's Bookeo event page.

Did We Mention...it's Free!

And the best part? The 90-minute tour is completely free, all that they ask is that future guests make their reservations through the website.

Because it is a hike in the woods, Staatsburg State Historic Site wants to assure that all of its hiking guests are safe. They add "This hike is approximately 1.5 miles of uneven terrain, requiring study footwear. Please wear comfortable shoes, a hat for sun, and bring water."

Stay up to date with all the events going on at Staatsburg by following them on social media. They have an extensive lineup of unique events coming up in the next few weeks including Gilded Age Scandals Tour, Tales of the Titanic, and arts and craft events for the whole family

