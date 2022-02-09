Can You Spot the Hudson Valley in Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Trailer?

Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again!

For a good part of the summer of 2021, Hulu took over parts of Dutchess County and the Hudson Valley while filming a new show called Life & Beth.

The Amy Schumer driven project filmed everywhere, from Staatsburg to Red Hook and Poughkeepsie. According to Deadline, Life & Beth will follow Beth (played by Amy Schumer) who is a wine distributor. Beth's "life looks pretty great on paper" but then an incident forces "Beth to engage with her past" and changes her life forever.

To engage with her past, Beth heads out to the Hudson Valley (or whatever fictional town they call the Hudson Valley in the show).

Hulu not only released a trailer for the show, but they also announced the release date. Take a look at the trailer below and see if you recognize any of the Hudson Valley filming locations:

The Hudson River definitely gets a lot of screen time in the trailer and I'm pretty sure the carnival scenes were filmed in the Putnam area during one of the summer carnivals. Did you notice any Hudson Valley landmarks in the trailer?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but those shots of Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are filmed at a Hudson Valley farm. Do you know which one it is? Shoot us a message on Facebook or through our mobile app and let us know.

If you're interested in playing a game of I Spy Hudson Valley TV show edition, check out Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max (spoiler alert, you'll see Vassar College at least 10 times an episode).

You can watch Life & Beth on Hulu starting March 18th.

