‘Fantastical Treat Shop’ Opens on Waterfront in Hudson Valley, New York
A historic business just opened up on the waterfront in the Hudson Valley that pledges to "transform ice into joy."
Over the weekend, Midnight Ferry opened up at 12 Front Street along the Newburgh waterfront.
Ice Cream Shop Opens in Newburgh, New York
"Newburgh Waterfront’s premier fantastical treat shop. Fetch your friends. Find your flavor. Feel the float," Midnight Ferry writes on Facebook. "We’re so excited to be opening this weekend, we can barely stand it. We hope you come visit, but please be patient, we’re still learning how to fly this thing!"
Midnight Ferry is a new ice cream shop on the waterfront located at the site of the former Craft Draft NY. It offers soft serve and hard ice cream, milkshakes, sorbet, Gelato and more
"One cold snowy night, the Newburgh ferry got iced in mid-river and the passengers chose to party til the ice breaker could arrive. Just like the folks on the Midnight Ferry, we make the most of every situation and transform ice into joy," Midnight Ferry states on its website.
Newburgh Waterfront Gets New Business
Midnight Ferry is the first business on the Newburgh Waterfront that specializes in ice cream.
Over the weekend, a friend who lives near Midnight Ferry jokingly posted on Facebook about how much weight he was going to gain by having a new ice cream shop located just outside his home. Still, this didn't register in my brain until I saw that very friend with his family standing in line to purchase a tasty treat at Midnight Ferry just before the City of Newburgh fireworks on Sunday.
Midnight Ferry is open Wednesday through Sunday. It closes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
This particular Sunday, Midnight Ferry wisely stayed open until about 11 p.m. It was a smart decision to say open until after the City of Newburgh fireworks as this gave many Newburgh residents the chance to try the place out for the first time.
I was one of them. A group of friends and I noticed the new ice cream shop was still open, so we had to give it a try. If you are wondering, we all raved about our soft-serve ice cream!
