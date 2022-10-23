Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market

Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis.

Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.

It's likely you've never heard of Apparatus. The studio sells lamps that cost $70,000 and furniture that is way too pricy to ever actually sit on. Their designs, however, are stunning and all of that style can be seen in the Rhinebeck home that they have just put on the market.

Called HOUSE A01, the property is located on Metzger Road in Rhinebeck. The 2,500-square-foot home is situated on 2.8 private acres off of Route 9 between the villages of Red Hook and Rhinebeck. The New York Post says that Hendifar and Anderson are willing to sell the home with its furniture and design elements, but of course that comes with quite the upcharge.

The home, without furnishings, is listed at $1,695,000. The first floor boasts a "generous" foyer, open-air living room, modern kitchen, laundry, and powder room. Upstairs is a second floor that contains a "spa-like" full bathroom that's shared by two bedrooms. The top floor is dedicated entirely to a lavish, private suite complete with its own bathroom.

The sleek, modern designs of the interior are matched by the beautifully landscaped grounds that include a patio, heated pool and an outdoor shower. In addition to the main house, there is also a separate 500-square-foot studio and garage that has been transformed into a gym.

The home is listed with Corcoran Country Living.

