Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley

Have you seen the Hudson Valley moose?

Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.

A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then, the following day it was seen in the East Fishkill/Hopewell Junction area of Dutchess County.

One Wappingers Central School District bus driver, Victoria Anderson LaPerchea, told us she saw the moose on her route in the early hours of the school day, and "I called it into the bus garage on the radio and they thought I was crazy."

Earlier that same morning, a moose was caught in East Fishkill on a security camera.

With all of that being said, we're going to go ahead and say that it's safe to say moose sightings do happen in the Hudson Valley. They're more common for our neighbors up north, but it doesn't hurt to be prepared just in case.

The Department of Environmental Conservation released a few safety tips that New Yorkers should take into consideration during moose season.

The DEC writes:

Moose are most active from dusk to dawn.

Obey speed limits and moose crossing signs.

SLOW DOWN during times of reduced visibility.

Never approach moose along roadways.

If you happen to run into another Hudson Valley moose, keep those rules in mind. Once you're in a safer location visit the DEC website and report your moose sighting.

What's the strangest animal you've come across in the Hudson Valley?

