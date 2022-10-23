It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York

It's not that Guy is a stranger to New York. His show has visited New York City countless times, making stops in all five boroughs. They've also spent a considerable amount of time upstate, featuring restaurants in Buffalo three times, and shooting in Syracuse, NY on FOUR separate occasions. So why is there hardly any love for the Hudson Valley?

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in the Hudson Valley

There's two reasons why I find the snub so unbelievable. First, the Hudson Valley has recently exploded in popularity with production companies filming both movies and television shows, with 2022 being called a "record-breaking" year by the Hudson Valley Film Commission (HVFC). Second, there are just so many perfect candidates in our area for each of the three Ds in Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. So where is the only local restaurant to host the crew?

Guy Fieri in Hyde Park, NY

Welcome to the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park, NY; the home of the ONLY Hudson Valley diner to appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Founded by Gus Serroukas, who passed away last year at 89, the Eveready Diner was visited by Guy Fieri in episode six of season one of the show. Here's what he found so special about the restaurant.

The Eveready Diner on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Breakfast should be on the mind of anyone walking through the doors of a proper diner, and Eveready didn't disappoint the mayor of Flavortown. The episode highlighted their specialty pancake batter (made in-house) as well as their homemade bread. Longevity is also a hallmark of a great greasy spoon, and Eveready can boast more than 50 years of business.

So come on back, Guy Fieri! It's been 15 years and there's tons of amazing candidates for another episode. Check out a few fantastic choices to get you started on your return trip below.

