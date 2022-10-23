Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location

It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.

Chakra Bowls Cafe, known for their healthy smoothies, smoothie bowls, wellness bowls, superfoods, salads and more have officially opened their doors at Eastdale town Center right off of Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. I was taking a look at some of their dishes, and all I can say is yummy! In addition to the smoothies and bowls, they’ve got garden avocado toast, pesto ricotta toast and Mediterranean hummus toast. You can even pick up an unblended smoothie kit to make at home. Talk about a delicious way to eat healthier.

If you haven’t visited Eastdale Village Town Center yet, you might want to head there this fall during one of their cool autumn events like their Second Friday Celebrations, their Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28. Trunk or Treat will be fun for the whole family with trunks full of goodies for the kids, live music and more. On Dec. 3, Eastdale will be celebrating Decemberfest, a great and fun way to kick off your holiday shopping.

Wishing Chakra Bowls Cafe good luck and much success in their new location at Eastdale Town Center in Poughkeepsie. Chakra Bowls Cafe is open Monday - Friday from 8:30AM - 4:30PM and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30AM - 3:30PM. Can’t wait to check it out. Healthy eating that's also delicious available 7 days a week? How convenient.

