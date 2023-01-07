Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted.

The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.

Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal as King Leonidas in the fantasy war film 300. The role earned him nominations for an Empire Award for Best Actor and a Saturn Award for Best Actor and a win for MTV Movie Award for Best Fight. He voiced Stoick the Vast in the critically and successful How to Train Your Dragon franchise (2010-2019). Other big films include Law Abiding Citizen (2009) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013).

Gerard Butler Spotted in Millbrook, NY

Gerard Butler paid a visit to the Millbrook Diner, in Millbrook, NY earlier this week. A source says the actor was very friendly to all the patrons, chatting it up with everyone. The source says that he was there with a longtime girlfriend, actress Morgan Brown, and was overheard telling the diner owner that the food was awesome, and the girlfriend said that the pie was the best she had. The source also tells us that it is rumored that the actor was in the area looking at real estate.

