Fall Foliage to Reach Peak This Weekend Across Hudson Valley

And just like that, the fall season across the Hudson Valley is wrapping up.

It feels like just the other day we were celebrating the thrill of changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and fall fun in the mid-Hudson region. But now, as we kick off November and the frost starts to appear we say goodbye to fall.

Just to clarify, fall doesn't officially end until December 21st. However, the leaves will start to fall and leave the trees bare. ILoveNY.com is pretty much confirming the end of the fall foliage season.

The Fall Foliage report explains that this weekend the Hudson Valley will hit its peak. They write:

In the Hudson Valley, Ulster County spotters reporting from Kingston predict peak foliage this weekend, with nearly complete color change and bright green, yellow, orange, and brown leaves, along with some shades of red. Orange County observers in Goshen are predicting peak foliage with 65% transition and average to bright green, orange, and red leaves, while foliage will be past-peak in Newburgh with 90% change and bright red and orange leaves. Peak foliage will arrive in Putnam County, with 80% change and bright yellow, orange, red, and purple leaves, along with some muted shades of green across Cold Spring, BreakneckRidge, Storm King Mountain, Crow’s Nest, and the northern side of West Point.

I Love NY adds that there are "still some green trees in Cold Spring" but its surrounded by hills of color and the Taconic is popping with "brilliant golden yellow and a scattering of red and orange."

If it felt like it took a while to get to peak foliage, that's because it was a mild foliage season. Spectrum News Meteorologist Ryan Finn writes:

It definitely wasn't the most vibrant season we've ever seen due to above average temperatures and above average rainfall, but we were still treated to amazing scenes that you can only see in NYS.

Take it in while you can. Where will you be leaf peeping this weekend across the Hudson Valley?

