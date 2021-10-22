2021 H.V. Fall Foliage Update: Gertrude’s Nose is Popping

It's been a slow burn when it comes to fall foliage across the Hudson Valley. But it looks as though we'll be seeing a turn this weekend.

I Love NY has updated their Fall Foliage report and it looks like parts of the Hudson Valley are just about near peak which will make for some absolutely gorgeous views.

According to the Fall Foliage Report "Peak conditions are expected in Dutchess County around Poughkeepsie, with 75% change and brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with some touches of red and green." Their foliage spotters in the Beacon and Fishkill area are also predicting "near-peak foliage with more than 50% transition and increasing amounts of yellow and red leaves of average brilliance."

For Orange County, in places like Newburgh and Cornwall, we're at about a 50% change.

Ulster County is seeing quite the change as well. The Fall Foliage Report explains:

A mix of peak and past-peak conditions are expected in the West Shokan area of Ulster County, showcasing nearly complete leaf change with average to bright shades of red and yellow, along with some purple leaves.

To keep up to date with all of the foliage changes across the Hudson Valley and New York State, give I Love NY a follow on social media.

We headed out to Lake Minnewaska/Gertrude's Nose earlier this week to get a taste of the bright fall colors. And it did not disappoint. Bright yellows and oranges, mixed with reds and browns made for a breathtaking view of the Hudson Valley.

Where will you be doing your leaf-peeping this weekend?

Take a look at what we got to experience at Gertrude's Nose below: