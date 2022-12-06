Ulster County Tryst Leads to GMA Anchors Suspension

The tea coming out of the GMA-Anchor-Love-Affair has yet to cool off. One may even say, the tea is still piping hot.

If you've been living under a rock the last week or so, let us fill you in.

Good Morning America Anchor Affair

Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been hosting the third hour of Good Morning America together since 2020. The two, and their families, became fast friends. Robach's daughter babysat Holmes' children. Holmes and Robach even trained for the New York City Marathon together!

Sometime around June of 2022, their friendship changed and became a romantic one. Both parties were married at the time.

Steamy Cottage Getaway in Ulster County

Things escalated when The Daily Mail, who had been trailing the couple for months, shared all the photos and videos of the couple sneaking around. One of those moments took place at a cottage rental in the Shawangunk Mountains somewhere near Minnewaska State Park.

The two, who were pretty good at keeping their relationship under wraps, were caught red-handed:

You can watch the rest of the forbidden romance unfold below:

From Host to Lovers to Unemployed?

Not quite, but things are starting to become worrisome for the anchors. Deadline reports that in a morning editorial call "ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers that the relationship between the two staffers had become an “internal and external distraction” and that she wanted a few days to think about it."

Robach and Holmes have been taken off the air (replaced with Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos) "while we figure this out" Godwin said according to Deadline.

We'll keep an eye on this story and the hills of the Shawangunk Mountains, just in case the couple return to the Hudson Valley to escape the tabloids. If the Robach-Holmes relationship lasts the test of time, maybe they could visit one of these 5 Ulster County resorts below?

