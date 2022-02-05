It Was a ‘Beary’ Special Birthday for This Otisville, NY Bear

Age ain't nothing but a number, right? Kind of, but some birthdays are more special than others. Especially when the said birthday is celebrated in the national spotlight.

The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville has been around for years and is a well-known bear sanctuary. Right now, the Wildlife Center is home to 8 rescued bears. You may see the furry friends pop up on your social media timeline every now and then.

At the end of January, The Orphaned Wildlife Center shared that one of their bears celebrated a big birthday. On Facebook, they wrote:

January 19th was the bears birthday! Leo is now 27, Randy/Rosie/Kimmy are 25, Amy/Jenny/Sonya are 16 & Frank is 11! Bears in the wild usually only make it to the teenage years, but in captivity can live into their late 20's and even into their 30's! let's hope all of ours have that longevity! Happy birthday everyone!

The OWC team shared a video of Leo enjoying some delicious treats too:

Such a big milestone deserves all the attention, right? That's exactly what Leo the birthday bear got.

ABC News and Good Morning America both put the Orange County bears and Wildlife Center in the spotlight.

Both news outlets shared videos and photos of the bears at The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville. GMA shared a cute video of Frankie the bear and his friend roughhousing in the warmer months:

ABC News shared Leo celebrating his birthday with cake and other snacks:

The Orphaned Wildlife Center's mission is, according to their Facebook page,

"To provide safety & nurturing to orphaned animals, preparing them to be returned to the wild, or providing lifetime sanctuary for those that cannot."

If you're interested in learning more or donating to the Orphaned Wildlife Center visit them online at OrphanedWildlife.org.

Happy Birthday, Leo!

Al Capony Now Lives in Pine Bush New York Al Capony and a few of his crew have set up shop in New York after fleeing Pennsylvania. The great folks at Equine Rescue Resource are helping the miniature herd get homes in the Hudson Valley

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?

9 Perfect Eagle Watching Spots Across the Hudson Valley Wintering Bald Eagles will make their way around the Hudson Valley during January and February. Here are the best spots to get a birds-eye view of the majestic bird in our neck of the woods.

Home Depot Is Sell A Huge 7-Foot Bear Statue

Own a Glacial Lake in the Hudson Valley DeWitt lake in Kingston New York is the last in a line of glacial lakes that includes Awosting, Minnewaska, and Mohonk. This jewel of a lake makes up 8 of 41 Acres that could be yours including two modern cabins and a spot for a larger house to be built. A piece of property like this in the Hudson Valley is one of a kind and at $3.3 million it is also a steal.