Historic Staircase Gets Much Needed Upgrade at Sam’s Point

A popular hiking destination in Ulster County is getting a much-needed update.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on March 26th, 2022, that State Parks and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission have opened The Lenape Steps in the Sam's Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

These steps aren't a new addition to Sam's Point, however, they were refurbished after sitting in a "state of disrepair for many decades" according to the DEC. The DEC explains that the Lenape Steps are a historic piece of Shawangunk history, they write:

The Lenape Steps, located at the base of the Shawangunk Ridge in the Ulster County hamlet of Cragsmoor, date to the 1860s when an early hotel owner built them in a narrow chasm for guests to reach the top of the ridge. The stairs remained a popular tourist attraction after the hotel was destroyed by fire in 1874 but had been in a state of disrepair for many decades.

For the last 3 years, over 50 volunteers from the Jolly RoversTrail Crew have been hard at work refurbishing the historic steps. The Jolly Rovers Trail Crew is made up of a group of Hudson Valley locals who specialize in the building of natural stone pathways in difficult-to-reach areas.

Emily Hague, who is Jolly Rovers Board Chairwoman, said in a press release "This was the most technically challenging project we've ever done, due to the custom and precise stone shaping involved. This project employed collective skills our crew had been honing over the last decade, and it advanced our collective ability."

Sam's Point at Minnewaska Preserve is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the Hudson Valley. Because of its increasing popularity, starting in May of 2022, if you're thinking of hiking Sam's Point you must make a parking reservation for a $10.95. More details can be found at through ReserveAmerica.

