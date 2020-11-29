Extremely Rare Apple Named After Hudson Valley Town & I Bet You Can’t Guess it

Some say it's one of the best tasting apples you'll ever eat but only a handful of people seem to know they exist. Have you ever heard of this delicious and rare apple?

There are a ton of apple varietals that we can name right off the top of our heads like Fuji, Honeycrisp, McIntosh and even Granny Smith but I odds are even if you live in the Hudson Valley you've still never heard of the Esopus Spitzenburg.

The Hudson Valley is known for it's variety of tasty apples that grow every fall but there's one far less known apple that was first grown right here in the Hudson Valley almost 300 years ago.

It's no secret that the Hudson Valley loves its apples and ciders. If the thousands of tourists from the city traveling hundreds of miles every year wasn't proof enough, Three local ciders were recently named the best in the world.

One of the ciders is made with an apple that has a fascinating local history. The Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider is made with an apple called the Esopus Spitzenburg. According to Orange Pippin, the apple was first discovered in the Ulster County town in the 1700's.

It's flavor is supposed to be far and above the rest.

If it truly is one of the best tasting apples then why don't more orchards grow them?

The reason for the apple's rarity is due to the its difficulty to grow. According to Food and Wine, here's only a handful of orchards that grow them. The closest orchard that has them is Montgomery Place. The apples are supposed to be extremely delicious.

There's also a myth that the Esopus Spitzenburg apple was Thomas Jefferson's favorite apple variety.

Have you ever heard of the Esopus Spitzenburg? Have you ever been lucky enough to try one?