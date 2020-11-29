Hunters and Trappers: NYS DEC is Holding an Essay Contest

Are you one of the many people in the Hudson Valley that grew up hunting and trapping? Is it part of your family's tradition? If so you aren't alone as you probably know, but what you might not know is why so many people hunt and trap in our area. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is looking for you and others to tell your story, tell others why you hunt and trap.

The NYS DEC has announced a new Photo Essay contests titled "Why I Hunt" and "Why I Trap". They are looking for hunters and trappers who don't mind being included in the 2021-2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide to writing an essay and include photos. Details about the contest can be found by clicking here. The winner of the contest will be included in the guide for 2021-2022.

Everyone is encourage to enter this contest. They have four different categories based on age and experience. The Deadline to enter in January 31, 2021 so you have plenty of time to take photos and write your essay. Whether you have just started hunting and trapping or your family has been at it for generations on the family farm, the NYS DEC wants to hear from you.

The Hudson Valley has a rich hunting and trapping history. Why not share your stories with other folks who like you, who enjoy one of the Hudson Valley's oldest traditions. If you are not sure how to get started with your essay and would like help with the photos the NYS DEC has a great guide they put together that you can access by clicking here.