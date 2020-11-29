Best Buy Teams Up with Instacart for Same Day Delivery

The demand for a speedy delivery service has never been higher.

Everyone has always loved the convenience of home delivery. Safety is now an added perk when avoiding big box stores.

Have you ever wanted to order something online from a large retailer but didn't want to wait 4-7 days? Amazon's 2 day shipping has really spoiled us over the years. You might not want to even set foot inside of a store these days let alone during the busiest time of the year.

Best Buy has teamed up with the delivery service, Instacart to ensure that customers can get same day delivery on some of their products.

You could get same day delivery at nearly all Best Buy locations.

Shopping has been one of the many things that have changed in 2020 due to COVID-19. People in the Hudson Valley have drastically altered their shopping habits and stores are doing whatever they can to try and adapt before the holiday shopping season. As the busiest season for shopping approaches fewer people will be flooding the stores in person this year. More of us will be doing the bulk of our shopping online.

According to The Verge, both Best Buy and Instacart began working together this past week to ensure that almost all Best Buy locations will be able to offer same day delivery. This new partnership would offer hundreds of products to be delivered in a timely manner.

There are currently three Best Buy locations in the Hudson Valley which are in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Monroe.

Will you take advantage of home delivery this year?