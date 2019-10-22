Extensive Search Continues After Cadet, Rifle Go Missing
The search intensifies for a West Point cadet who's missing, likely with a rifle, and may have hurt himself.
On Monday, the U.S. Military Academy reported a member the Class of 2021, is still missing despite extensive search efforts by military, federal, state, and local agencies. An M4 rifle is also missing, officials say the cadet likely doesn't have any magazines or ammunition.
"There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public, but he may be a danger to himself," the U.S. Military Academy said in a press release.
The unnamed cadet was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of West Point. He was scheduled to participate in the academy's military skills competition this past weekend but didn't show up.
Local hospitals were called and confirm the cadet has not received medical treatment. Military police, New York State Police, the Coast Guard and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are working together in hopes of finding the cadet. A police K9, helicopter, and drone have been used in the search.
Officials have searched all over the local area, including lakes, ponds and the Hudson River.
"I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy. "We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority."
