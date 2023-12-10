To enter New York you are soon going to have to pay a very hefty toll. The tolls are going up. It sparked us to figure out where exactly the highest tolls in the United States of America are. Let's dive into New York City first.

There is a new 'Congestion Pricing Plan' that is going to start in the Spring of 2024. If you are going to New York City, the Traffic Mobility Review Board just approved the tolls that you will pay, and that are pretty hefty:

Passenger vehicles: $15

Small trucks (like box trucks, moving vans, etc.): $24

Large trucks: $36

Motorcycles: $7.50

Uber/Lyft would be subject to a fee of $2.50

Now, this is for getting into a specific portion of New York City and will only happen at certain times of the day. The toll will be for anyone entering the heart of Manhattan, the Central Business District, from 60th Street in Manhattan and beyond.

As you can imagine, people are already hurting at home because of inflation. Everything is up. From groceries, to gas, to your utilities times are tough right now for people in New York financially. This is not going to help those affected.

When do you have to pay the toll for the Congestion Plan? Now, it will happen EVERY DAY, but it will be much less on the weekends:

The full, daytime rates would be in effect from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. each weekday, and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the weekends. The board called for toll rates in the off-hours (from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. on weekdays, and 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. on weekends) to be about 75% less — about $3.50 instead of $15 for a passenger vehicle", according to NBCNewYork.com.

When it comes to the most expensive tolls in America, here is the list according to UpRoad.com. These are for truck prices only.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike – $112.91. Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway in New York $28.05. Ronald Reagan Turnpike – $26.45. James W. Shocknessy Ohio Turnpike – $20.50. Fort Bend Parkway in Texas – $0.51 per mile