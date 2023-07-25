Expect A Major Package Delivery Delay In New York State

A strike is just days away from paralyzing supply chains and doing tremendous harm to the economy.

Are you waiting on a package? Well, there's a growing chance that the shipment is going to be delayed.

340,000 UPS Workers Are Ready To Strike

Another strike could greatly impact New York State residents.

There's a strike that's just days away from impacting New York State residents.

340,000 UPS Workers Set To Strike On August 1

A New York UPS worker tells Hudson Valley Post he's been told to be prepared for a strike starting August 1. However, his officials are hoping if UPS does strike it won't be long.

About 25 years ago over 185,000 workers walked out for 15 days which "crippled the company," WIVB reports.

A top retail shipping official says if UPS workers go on strike the "disruptions would still be substantial."

Several large companies that use UPS are starting to notify customers that there might be shipping delays starting next week.

UPS workers are looking for "higher wages for all workers, more full-time jobs, an end to forced overtime and harassment from management, elimination of a two-tier wage system, and protection from heat and other workplace hazards.”

