‘Execution-Style Murder’ In Hudson Valley, New York

A Delaware man was sentenced for the "execution-style" murder of a man in the Hudson Valley.

Eric Williams, 24, New Castle, Delaware man was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the 2021 murder of 22-year-old Jabree West, of Wilmington, Delaware.

“Due to the tireless efforts of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, justice has been served for this ruthless and cold-blooded murder," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah stated.

Williams was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, following a four-week trial in June.

Details Of Murder In Yonkers, New York

On June 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Williams who had a personal conflict with the West, used a 9mm semi-automatic pistol to shoot the victim once in the back of the head while he was sleeping on the stoop of a residential building on Bronx River Road in Yonkers, officials say.

West was taken to New York-Presbyterian Westchester Hospital in Bronxville where he died.

"During the investigation, the Yonkers Police Department recovered surveillance video of the defendant walking back and forth in front of the building next to where the victim was sleeping, appearing to rack the slide of his gun. The defendant then walked off camera and a gunshot was heard approximately one minute later. The defendant was observed quickly walking away from the crime scene. Additional surveillance footage captured the defendant walking around Yonkers for hours before getting picked up and driven back to Delaware," the Westchester County DA's office stated in a press release.

Police also reviewed West's cell phone. His phone contained multiple videos and photographs of West and Williams during their to New York from Delaware, officials say.

Hudson Valley Killer Found in Staten Island

Officials didn't say why Williams and West traveled from Delaware to the Hudson Valley, or the conflict that lead the the fatal shooting.

Utilizing digital forensics, police located and arrested Williams as he was leaving his father’s home in Staten Island on Dec. 19, 2021.

