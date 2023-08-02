Everyday Household Item Now Banned In New York State

An everyday household item that you probably still have in your home is now illegal in New York State.

A new rule on light bulbs is now in effect across the United States.

New Rules For Light Bulbs In New York State

The Biden administration adopted the new rules for light bulbs in April 2022 and they went into effect on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

New Rule On Lightbulbs Should Save You Money

LED lights last 25 to 50 times longer than regular light bulbs. Officials say the new rule will save each family $100 per year and help the environment.

“By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

Changing to LED-only lights is expected to cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, according to the Department of Energy.

