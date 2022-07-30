Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Celebrating Anniversary

Despite a few challenging years for the restaurant industry, Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie continues to thrive, celebrating an anniversary this year.

Essie's Restaurant in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY had a challenging few years like most restaurants have during the Pandemic, and they've managed to continue on. Executive Chef Brandon Walker is a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu is inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.

Legendary Film Director Dines at Essie's

Essie's made headlines a few months back when no other than Steven Spielberg dined at the popular Poughkeepsie eatery. One can understand how the legendary film director would want to have some food from Essie's, as the reviews have been outstanding over the years. I've been to Essie's before and I just loved their Jerk Ribs and great cocktails.

Essie's Restaurant Celebrating 6 Years

Chef Brandon Walker and Essie's took to social media recently to thank staff and customers for their continued support going into their 6th year of business, despite there being some hurdles over the past few years including the Pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry. With many businesses not surviving, and being forced to close, Essie's Restaurant was thankfully able to pull through.

Hosting world-renowned individuals, and getting some national network exposure, all while navigating through the Pandemic, it's great to see that Essie's Restaurant continues to thrive. Cheers to 6 years and here's to many more!