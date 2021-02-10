Enjoy a Meal Made by “Chopped” Champion Chef Ric Orlando

For years we here in the Hudson Valley got to enjoy the great food at New World Home Cooking in Saugerties. And during that time, New World owner and chef Ric Orlando made a few appearances on the Food Network. He became a Chopped champion and he also beat Bobby Flay. Bobby Flay's latkes couldn't hold a candle to Ric Orlando's latkes. Sadly, Ric closed New World Home Cooking in Saugerties a few years ago, but he never stopped cooking.

Now you can enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Dinner cooked by Chef Ric Orlando. The dinner is this Friday, Feb. 12, from 7PM -10PM at Lower Landing, 7 Mansion Street in Coxsackie. It's sort of a Pop-Up Pre-Valentine's dinner. The Lovers Dinner will be five courses of deliciousness.

You’ll start with the Oyster Threesome which is three baked oysters, with three toppings “Ric-a-feller”, Chile-Lime Butter, and “Joe’s Japanese style”. Then it’s on to Crispy Artichokes, lemon-caper aioli, parsley salad, followed by Grilled Shrimp and Asparagus Salad with tamari vinaigrette, sunflower pesto. But wait… there’s more! The main course is Two Little Birds Chile-honey Duck Breast and a Creole “Boudin” Sausage Stuffed Quail, Dirty Rice, Bourbon sauce and slow and low greens. And to wrap up this romantic dinner? Love Bites, a plate of sweet bites built for two. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Tickets are limited due to Covid restrictions, so get your soon and please come with a mask and be aware of social distancing. For more information about the Lovers Dinner with Ric Orlando and to get tickets, check out the event facebook page.