Learn To Decorate From A Decorated Food Network Chopped Champ in Wappingers

This Valentine's Day, if you're looking for something outside the box, perhaps a family friendly event to celebrate the day, well, look no further than the Village of Wappingers.

We are so lucky in the Hudson Valley to have so many incredibly talented chefs, pastry artists and restauranteurs, many who have been featured on different cooking shows and competitions.

A local business owner, and Food Network Chopped champion is offering a special Valentine's Day cupcake decorating opportunity.

Norma's Wappingers Is Home To A Chopped Champion, Crystal River Willams

The Hudson Valley was pretty excited when Norma's in the Village of Wappingers officially opened their doors back in June of 2022, bringing a taste of their NYC coffee shop and bakery to the area.

What some might not realize is that the of Norma's business partners have actually been featured on several cooking/baking shows, and owner Crystal River Williams, has was even victorious on Chopped.

Williams' Chopped win came back in 2016, in an episode titled 'Back In Time' where contestants were given 'a familiar can and a space-age beverage in the first basket; something frozen in time and something nostalgically spherical for round two; a drink named for a movie legend must be used for dessert.'

Williams has also appeared with the one and only 'Cake Boss,' Buddy Valastro on Bake You Rich, and on Unique Sweets on the Cooking Channel with her Norma's business partner Denise Plowman.

Chopped Champion Offers Valentine's Cupcake Decorating Class

The Hudson Valley will have the opportunity to learn, hands on, from the Chopped champion on Valentine's Day for a special cupcake workshop. This family friendly event is happening Tuesday February 14th at the Wappingers Normas location, and those interested can sign up by messaging them through their instagram!

Each participant will get to decorate 3 cupcakes, a chocolate, vanilla and red velvet, whole learning decorating tricks and three of Norma's signature frostings!

