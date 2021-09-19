3 Mouth Watering Recipes Worthy of A Trip to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival

Everything tastes better with garlic. This past weekend I enjoyed the most delicious Chicken Caesar salad from P&G's restaurant in New Paltz. The Chicken was cook perfect the romaine lettuce was crisp and the house made Caesar dressing was creamy good but the thing that sent the dish home was the toasted garlic bread made with fresh garlic.

lauraag

If you worship garlic the way I do you have to put October 2nd and 3rd on your calendar. The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival returns to Cantine Field in Saugerties. This two day festival that celebrates the "Stinky Rose" is on of the most delicious festivals you can attend all year. And if you love the smell of all things garlic you are going to love these two big days.

The Facebook page for the festival is full of important info like where to get tickets. They have put them at various place around the Hudson Valley including Adams Fairacre Farms in Kingston who was going to make them available at their other Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappinger and Newburgh. Another thing to note is that tickets sold at the gate will be cash only.

The festival also suggests that you bring cash to spend at the festival. The grounds only have on ATM and the internet service can be spotty. You don't want to get caught short of funds when you find that perfect garlic gadget. You can also by all things garlic while you are there include garlic itself for you own home recipes. One of my favorites is the recipe I have shared her for Buffalo Chicken Garlic Bread.

Or this recipe for Ranch Garlic Rolls

and of course if you have garlic you have to have scampi.

Bon Appetit

Don't want to stink up the kitchen cooking with garlic then try one of these Hudson Valley Restaurants.

