Electronics Recycling & Household Waste Event in Dutchess County

I feel like it is difficult to find a good place to get rid of old and broken electronics. I have some of my grandmother's old possessions including her old television. With something like that, you need to hire a specific company, most of the time, to dispose of it correctly.

Sure, you see plenty of people leave beat-up TVs on the side of the road, but that isn't helping anyone, nor is it helping the environment. TVs aren't the only things that are hard to get rid of. Most people's garages and basements fill up with junk because they don't know how to dispose of it.

Dutchess County Division of Solid Waste Management is holding their Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Electronics Recycling Event on September 17th from 8 am to 12:30 pm. The event will be held at the Dutchess County Department of Public Works located at 626 Dutchess Turnpike in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

In regards to the reoccurring event, County Executive Marc Molinaro said,

Dutchess County's popular Household Hazardous Waste Disposal and Electronics Recycling Events give residents an easy opportunity to make an impact on our environment - a responsibility in which we all play a vital role. Dutchess County is proud to offer these events, which help us preserve our planet for future generations, and we encourage residents to register to join us on September 17th.

One difference compared to previous events is that paint will no longer be accepted, for it can be accepted and recycled year-round at local participating retailers through New York's PaintCare program.

Registration

This event is only available to Dutchess County residents. You may register online or by calling (845) 463-6020. Pre-registration is required for this event and there is a $10 registration fee, which in all honesty, is pretty cheap considering it can cost hundreds to dispose of some of this stuff on a normal day. The first 380 households will be accepted, so space is limited.

Accepted Items

To start, product containers marked "Warning," "Hazardous," Flammable," "Poisonous," and "Corrosive" are accepted and encouraged to be brought.

Fluorescent Tubes (put together or put into a box to prevent breakage)

Lithium and sealed lead acid batteries

Button cell batteries for watches and hearing aids

Telephones

Stereos

TV's

Printers

Fax Machines

CPU's

Computer monitors

Propane tanks

Solvents

Resins

Adhesives

Chemical Fertilizers

Fungicides

Herbicides

Pesticides

Auto Fluids

Antifreeze

Brake Fluid

Gasoline/Oil Mixture

Lead-based paint

Thinners

Strippers

Turpentine

Metal Polish

Flammable liquids

Kerosene

Creosote

Pool chemicals

Non-latex driveway sealer

Photo Chemicals

For more information on the event, registration, what you cannot bring, and more, you can visit the Dutchess County Government website.

