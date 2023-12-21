Elderly Upstate New York Woman Washed Away, Killed During Nor’easter

We've learned flooding from the December Nor'easter claimed the life of a woman in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed troopers responded to a submerged car, caused by Monday's flooding.

Troopers responded to a submerged vehicle in water neat Cauterskill Road in Catskill, New York

On Monday, On Dec. 18, 2023, at approximately, 10:15 a.m., Troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a 911 call for a vehicle submerged in water near Cauterskill Road in Catskill, New York.

A December Nor'easter caused massive flooding and road closures across the Hudson Valley on Monday.

Arriving officers found a white 2019 Chevrolet SUV off the east shoulder of the roadway submerged in water.

"Troopers attempted to reach the vehicle but due to heavy water flow they were unable to reach the vehicle," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York State Police believes the 2019 Chevrolet SUV was carried away by water and pulled off the road. The vehicle came to rest against trees.

Leeds, New York Woman Found Dead

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team soon arrived at the scene with an airboat and began recovery operations.

With help from the Underwater Recovery Team police removed the 76-year-old driver from SUV.

The driver was identified as 76-year-old MaryAnn Hyland from Leeds, New York.

Sadly, she was found dead in the driver’s seat, according to New York State Police.

She was removed from the vehicle and transported to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York.

