Elderly Upstate New York Woman Washed Away, Killed During Nor’easter
We've learned flooding from the December Nor'easter claimed the life of a woman in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed troopers responded to a submerged car, caused by Monday's flooding.
Troopers responded to a submerged vehicle in water neat Cauterskill Road in Catskill, New York
On Monday, On Dec. 18, 2023, at approximately, 10:15 a.m., Troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a 911 call for a vehicle submerged in water near Cauterskill Road in Catskill, New York.
A December Nor'easter caused massive flooding and road closures across the Hudson Valley on Monday.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Arriving officers found a white 2019 Chevrolet SUV off the east shoulder of the roadway submerged in water.
"Troopers attempted to reach the vehicle but due to heavy water flow they were unable to reach the vehicle," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Read More: More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
New York State Police believes the 2019 Chevrolet SUV was carried away by water and pulled off the road. The vehicle came to rest against trees.
Leeds, New York Woman Found Dead
The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team soon arrived at the scene with an airboat and began recovery operations.
With help from the Underwater Recovery Team police removed the 76-year-old driver from SUV.
The driver was identified as 76-year-old MaryAnn Hyland from Leeds, New York.
Sadly, she was found dead in the driver’s seat, according to New York State Police.
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
She was removed from the vehicle and transported to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York.
Turkey Gravy May Cause Fatal Reaction, Should New Yorkers Worry
New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields