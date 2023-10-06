Elderly Upstate New York Man Sets Incredible World Record

An upstate New York man set a truly remarkable world record!

A spokesperson from Guinness World Records reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a news anchor from New York just set a world record!

Western New York News Anchor Sets World Record

“I returned to Ithaca to finish my senior year, graduating on Saturday 4 June 1966, and starting my full-time job at Channel 13 on Monday 6 June 1966,” he said. "I have been at the same station all that time."

Don never thought about longevity until the station celebrated his 25th-year work anniversary—followed by his 30th, 40th, and 50th.

“I am proud to say I hold a Guinness World Records title,” he said. “I never dreamed that would be possible, and to earn it doing something I love makes it very worthwhile.”

Love of Broadcasting Started At Young Age

“It started when my 5th grade teacher built a mock radio station in the classroom,” he told Guinness World Records. “My best friend and I were dismayed when it was taken down and duplicated the radio stations in the bedrooms of our homes.

Soon he bough microphones, turntables and tape recorders to create his own broadcasts. As a child, for his church, he began doing live Radio Drama on WHAM-1180 in Rochester.

“It was a monthly children’s radio drama," he said. "I was one of the children to take part.”

Still Loves Job

After five decades he still loves his job.

“My favorite part is being able to put others on the news,” Don said. "I end every broadcast with what we call a ‘bright spot,’ highlighting a person or organization that is doing something to make life better for others.”

No Plans To Retire

Don has no plans to retire and hopes to keep growing his world record.

"I plan to keep working and look forward to the day when I retire and I achieve this record one last time, hoping it will last a lifetime," he added.

